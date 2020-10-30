Obuasi: Thieves Raid AshGold Stadium, Steal Equipment Worth $172,000

Suspected thieves have raided AshGold Len Clay stadium in Obuasi.

DGN Online understands that thieves stoled lighting equipment worth about $172,000.

The incident is said to have happened on Thursday, October 29, 2020 and has since been reported to the Obuasi Police Command.

Obuasi Police personnel are said to have started investigations into the matter.

DGN Online understands that the suspected thieves cut cables meant to be used for electrical works on the flood light at the Len Clay Stadium.

---DGN Online