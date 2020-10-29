ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ghana Back To Hipc Not True – Oppong Nkrumah...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
29.10.2020 Headlines

Parts Of Ablekuma Sinking Flooded 24 hours After Rainfall

Parts Of Ablekuma Sinking Flooded 24 hours After Rainfall
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

Some areas at Ablekuma Agape Top in the Ga Central Municipality are still flooded some 24 hours after rainfall on Wednesday, October 28.

Several shops at Ablekuma Agape Top in Accra were forced to remain closed following flooding of the area.

According to shop owners and residents nearby, Wednesday’s rains left the community flooded, restricting access to homes and shops.

Oduro Ghartey, who has two shops in the areas, told Citi News this was the third time this year he had encountered this kind of flooding.

“We don’t have any drainage here so all the water that comes from the top comes here. If they construct the drains here, by all means, the water will pass.”

He also said there were people who could not access their homes because of the flooding.

“You stay outside until the flood subsides before you can go to your house.”

Another resident, Ibrahim, said they needed better drainage starting at Gbawe.

Ibrahim also the Municipal Assembly and Member of Parliament for the area, Shirly Ayorkor Botchwey, for not being visible enough during their struggles.

“Anytime it rains, this is what happens… This one is not a party matter. There is only one truth. But the MP hasn’t helped us. She doesn’t come to our aid.”

— citinewsroom

Headlines
Powered By Modern Ghana
NDC Suspends Ayawaso North constituency Chair Over Gun Claims Against Said Sinare
Criminal Charges Against NDC’s Said Sinare Withdrawn
Police Anti-Robbery Unit Operates Inhumanly, Reform It — Muntaka Demands
Gov’t Will Establish Committee On Compulsory Acquisition Of Lands – Akufo-Addo
Election 2020: Don't Kill Yourselves — Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah Preaches Peace
Police Interrogate Said Sinare Over Alleged Weapons Distribution
Stop Politicising My Office – Amidu Blasts Mahama
Police Probe NDC Vice Chairman Over Alleged Gun Supply
V/R: Naana Jane Enstooled As Forwardness Queen In Juapong
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Parts Of Ablekuma Sinking Flooded 24 hours After Rainfall
3 hours ago

NDC Suspends Ayawaso North constituency Chair Over Gun Claim...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line