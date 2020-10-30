Election 2020: We'll Guard Peace – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has emphasized that Government would spare no effort to guarantee the peace and stability of the nation, before, during and after the December 7 elections.

“Ghana has rightly earned a reputation as the pacesetter in democratic governance on the continent, a reputation I am determined to uphold, and, indeed, enhance prior to, during and after the 7th December elections,” he said.

The President made the pledge when he addressed the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs at Dodowa near Accra, as part of his tour of the region.

He called on the Chiefs to lend support to Government to ensure that the country remained peaceful throughout the electioneering period and during the polls.

“I would need, of course, your full collaboration and co-operation to help attain this end. We cannot afford a repetition of the deplorable events that took place recently at Odododiodio.

"We have all to work together to create the environment that will allow the Ghanaian people to make their decision on 7th December in freedom, peace and security. It is their right,” the President stated.

President Akufo-Addo told the Chiefs that Government would early next year establish a Committee to comprehensively look at the compulsory acquisition of lands by Government, its consequences and the possible restoration of lands to original owners.

He said that the Committee "will make appropriate recommendations for the decision of Government."

Noting that it was not feasible to set up the Committee with elections a few weeks away, the President as a sign of his commitment to that end, tasked the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs “to begin stakeholder consultations with the House, so an agreement can be reached on the composition of this Committee and its Terms of Reference.”

He reassured the House that his Government would continue to support the Chieftaincy institution to be strong and resilient and pointed out that six new office complex and bungalows would be built for the six newly constituted Regional Houses of Chiefs each.

“Additionally, as I have said, we would strive to give to the institution the requisite support to resolve chieftaincy matters, and carry out research in the many areas of relevance to curb chieftaincy related conflicts,” he stressed.

On developmental projects in the region, President Akufo-Addo told the House that in the course of the 12 months, Government would construct District Hospitals in the underserved districts in the Greater Accra Region.

The districts include: Ablekuma Central, Ablekuma North, Ablekuma West, Accra Metropolitan, Ada West, Adentan, Ashaiman, Ayawaso Central, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso West, Ga Central, Ga South, Korle Klottey, Krowor, La Nkwantanang Madina, Ningo Prampram and Tema West.

He indicated that the hospitals will all have a 100-bed capacity, fully equipped, with appropriate accommodation for medical personnel, i.e. doctors and staff.

Giving an account of the work undertaken by Government in the Greater Accra Region over the course of his tenure of office, President Akufo-Addo told the House that “there are 847 projects being executed in the Region, with 423 completed and the remaining 424 ongoing”.

Out of the 423 completed projects, 87 are in the educational sector, 17 in the health sector, 173 in the roads sector, 74 in the water and sanitation sector, 25 in the industrial sector, and 10 market projects.

Of the 424 ongoing projects, 92 in the educational sector, 18 in the health sector, 54 in the roads sector, 113 in the water and sanitation sector, 20 in the industrial sector, and 19 market projects.

