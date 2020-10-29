ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ghana Back To Hipc Not True – Oppong Nkrumah...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
29.10.2020 General News

Ghana's Referee Laryea To Officiate Cape Verde — Rwanda AFCON Qualifier

Ghana's Referee Laryea To Officiate Cape Verde — Rwanda AFCON Qualifier
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Ghanaian referee, Daniel Nii Laryea has been nominated by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), to officiate next month's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Cape Verde and Rwanda.

The 33-year old leads a quartet of Ghanaian referees appointed for the game, scheduled for the National stadium in Cidade da Praia.

He would be assisted by compatriots Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey (Assistant I), Paul Kodjo Atimaka (Assistant II), and Adaari Abdul Latif (Fourth official).

Mohamed Abdatt Bilal from Mauritania will be the Match Commissioner.

---GNA

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Ghana, US Partner To Strengthen Justice Sector Reform
Reopening Of Land, Sea Borders Yet To Be Decided – Oppong Nkrumah
Anglogold Ashanti's Annual Quiz Competition Begins In Obuasi
OccupyGhana: This Is Why We Filed An Amicus Brief In Mensah V Auditor-General & Others
Sign UN Treaty On Human Rights — CARITAS Ghana To Gov't
AG Files More Documents In Opuni Trial
Sunyani Municipal NHIS Holds Stakeholder Consultations
High Court Has Jurisdiction To Summon Ken Agyapong – Supreme Court
Your brand as a person should be valuable as the information you share - Dr. Ike Tandoh
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Give Me Chance To Correct My Errors — Disqualified Kofi Kora...
49 minutes ago

Gov’t Will Establish Committee On Compulsory Acquisition Of ...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line