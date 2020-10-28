Don't Be complacent In COVID-19 Fight – Akufo-Addo

Listen to article

President Akufo-Addo is asking Ghanaians to continue adhering strictly to the COVID-19 safety protocols as the world sees a spike in cases.

Nana Akufo Addo says though the pandemic is ravaging western countries , Ghana has been spared.

Speaking at a gathering at Abossey Okai as part of his tour of the Greater Accra, Nana Akufo-Addo said the government will continue to put in place measures aimed at protecting the citizenry.

“There is a need for all of us to respect the COVID-19 safety protocols. Ghana is doing well, we are gradually coming to grips with the virus, but we are not out of the woods yet. So it is important for all of us to maintain the study progress we are making by wearing our masks, washing hands, keep using sanitizers, generally following the COVID-19 protocols.”

“If we continue the way we have been doing, I am very hopeful that very soon, we are going to say goodbye to the virus. But we cannot afford to be complacent or take anything for granted. Let us continue to be on our guard and do the right things,” he admonished.

Ghana not out of the woods yet despite reduced COVID-19 cases

The Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare has attributed the declining number of coronavirus cases in the country to the effective leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Dr. Nsiah Asare cautioned that though coronavirus cases in Ghana seem to be declining, Ghana is not out of the woods yet , thus caution should be taken.

“God being so good, about 50% of the cases are asymptomatic and are being managed from home which means that they are not very serious. I believe that we are not in the stage where we will record a second wave of the virus. However, we are very cautious as we are not out of the woods yet,” he added.

— citinewsroom