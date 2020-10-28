Ashaiman Presby School Now Criminal Hub

The Ashaiman Presbyterian Basic School is under siege by miscreants who have found the open school compound conducive for various criminal activities.

The classrooms have been turned into what can be likened to a brothel and other criminal activities, including wee smoking, during the night and weekends.

The criminals have also destroyed the only poly tank used to store water for the pupils.

The main pipe serving water to the school has also been disconnected due to the huge water bills the school owed to the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).

The school’s authority has, therefore, appealed for support through the municipal assembly since the situation is hampering effective teaching and learning.

Confirming the criminal activities to DAILY GUIDE, the headmistress of the Ashaiman Presbyterian Basic School, Salormey Okai Teye, said, “There are cases of vandalism in the school. People pass through the school because there is no security.”

“Early in the morning when the pupils come, they find used condoms and other things in the classrooms,” she disclosed.

Madam Okai Teye called on the community members and the assembly to collaborate to protect assets of the school.

The Ashaiman Presbyterian Basic School is one of the oldest public schools in the municipality. The unfenced school is located along the Ashaiman-Nungua highway on the outskirts of the community.

Sometime in 2017, the school had to be closed down because of the thick smoke emanating from the burning of refuse directly opposite the school, which was having dire health effects on schoolchildren.

