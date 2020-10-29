We Did Not Sack Akufo-Addo — Kpone Chiefs Set Record Straight

The Kpone Traditional Council has debunked media report that the council sacked President Nana Akufo-Addo when he toured the area on Sunday.

“We are addressing this press conference because of a story on social media captioned ‘Kpone Traditional Authority Sacked Nana Akufo-Addo and NPP’ which has actually taken us aback and also brought the name of the Kpone Traditional Authority into disrepute. Therefore, we are here this morning to debunk the story because it is false,” Nii Tei Kojo Amankwa Dune I, chief of Gbetsile and a member of the Kpone Traditional Council who spoke on behalf of the chiefs, said yesterday.

Explaining what actually transpired, the chief stated that “our President came to Kpone Sunday purposely to cut a sod for the commencement of a hospital for Kpone Traditional Area which we were all happy about it.

“In fact, the programme went on smoothly without any altercation. The President of the Kpone Traditional Council, Nii Tetteh Otu, gave the welcome address. Later, all ministers of state and His Excellency the President also spoke on this very occasion. After that, we left with the President for the cutting of sod for the project. During all this time, nothing of that nature as reported happened that they have been sacked,” he disclosed.

He continued that the authorities of Kpone know the importance of the project and embrace it in good faith and said they were excited about the project because they have waited for such a project for a long time.

“Nothing of that sort happened and I say again. This is just to tarnish the image of all the authorities of Kpone Traditional Area,” the chief said.

He explained further that the chief who was captured making gesture towards the President was requesting a change in the architectural design of the hospital to a storey building.

“The caption of a picture of the chief raising his hand was also wrong. The explanation is simple. During the sod-cutting ceremony, the president of the traditional council was actually explaining to the President that the said project should have been a storey building for that matter the hand that was raised by Nii Tetteh Otu demonstrating his opinion to President Akufo-Addo and not what was portrayed on social media. We are, therefore, here to say that whatever they’ve put on social media is not true and thereby debunk it.

He, therefore, appealed to people behind such propaganda to cease because they are bringing the name of the traditional council into disrepute.

Also, the Mankralo of Kpone Traditional Area, Nii Oblie V, seized the opportunity to caution the youth from continuously tarnishing the image of the chief since it goes a long way to affect the community.

During the sod-cutting ceremony on Sunday, Nii Tetteh Otu had expressed disgust over deceit by successive governments to the people when he delivered his welcome address.

According to him, several sods cut by previous governments for projects never materialised, and he prayed the hospital would be built this time around.

In his response, the President had told the chiefs that if successive governments “have deceived you for your votes it's because they are the people you voted for and not me. You have never voted for NPP before. We are not the people who came to deceive you since you never voted for us.”

“Someone can only be deceived when you’ve done something for the person and you expect something back but it never came. However, you’ve never voted for me and neither have you voted for my party. So if you want to talk about the people who have deceived Kpone, then you need not to include me or NPP since you never voted for us. You know the people you voted for and what they did to you.”

From Vincent Kubi, Kpone