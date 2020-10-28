Irate NPP Supporters Lock Up ECG Office Over ‘Dumsor’ At Bawumia Event

Some angry supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Upper Manya Krobo Constituency of the Eastern Region locked-up the offices of the Electricity Company in the area over an intermittent power cut during a campaign tour of President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.

The Vice President as part of his three-day campaign tour to the Eastern Region visited Asesewa on Tuesday, October 27.

However, there was a rainstorm in the area which led to power outage prior to the arrival of the Vice President and his entourage. The power was restored briefly but went off again when the program was about starting.

This infuriated the youth who rushed to the ECG office to lock up the main gate of the office with their own padlock. The staff, according to eyewitnesses left their vehicles and jumped the walls to their various homes.

“There was heavy rain so the power just went off so quickly we ordered one of our men to go to Amanfrom in Okere area so that if anything we switch to connect the power through Koforidua to Tinkong to Asesewa. So immediately the thing happened we tried that, the power came and reached Bisa Junction but there was another fault there, the high tension cable was brought down by a tree that fell on it so because of that we rushed to break the line at Akateng road to cut the line to switch before we had power.

“But immediately we reached the office, the NPP supporters rushed us and locked the main gate with their own padlock. So we have to jump the wall before going home. They came here three times and tried to fight us. They brought their own padlock and even put red-danger there,” a staff of ECG told Starr News.

The youth returned midnight to unlock the office.

The Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer for ECG, Mary Eshun-Oppong, confirmed the incident to Starr News.

--Starrfm