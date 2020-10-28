VIDEO: May Ken Agyapong Suffer From Paralysis And Be Numbed — NDC Youth Invokes Curse Over False Accusations Against Ato Forson

Some angry members of the opposition NDC in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency in the Central Region have invoked curses on the MP for Assin Central, Ken Agyapon for accusing their MP, Ato Forson of being behind the plot to kill the MP for Agona West Constituency Cynthia Morrison.

According to the angry Youth, Hon. Ken Agyapon sat on his NET2 TV station and alleged that Hon. Ato Forson contracted the alleged suspects to assassinate Mrs Morrison who’s also the Minister of Gender, Children and Social protection when in fact Hon. Ato Forson is innocent of the crime.

To demonstrate their displeasure over the false allegation against their MP, the group led by Nana Kweku Dadze, beseeched the dreaded river god of the town to deal ruthlessly with Ken Agyapong.

“Powerful deity of our land we beseech you today in the name of our MP Hon. Ato Forson. Some persons including Hon. Ken Agyapong has resorted to every means possible including making false allegations to destroy our MP and cause him to lose his seat. We summon Hon. Ken Agyapong to you (deity) deal with him mercilessly. Whenever he plots with others to come to Ajumako Enyan Essiam to cause mayhem in order for Hon. Ato Forson to be defeated may they never reach this town when they board a vehicle. Whenever he speaks evil of Ato Forson may he suffer paralysis and be numbed. We are not saying this only by way of mouth. We present to you(deity) our fowl and goat as a token for you to act on our plea to you. We ask you(deity) to summon and ask him why he’s doing this to Hon. Ato Forson.”

Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong speaking on the alleged plot to kill Hon. Cynthia Morrison on ‘The Seat Show on Net 2 TV last Monday claimed the suspects told the police during interrogations that they were contracted by Ato Forson to perpetuate the thwarted crime.

He alleged that Paul Ofori Amoah, the Agona West Parliamentary Candidate of the NDC, only signed the cheques which were found in the hotel room of the suspects but every step of the alleged operation was orchestrated by the MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam.

“…The boys mentioned Cassiel Ato Forson’s name to the police, why is it that the police would not like to speak the truth? Ato Forson gave the boys to the parliamentary candidate Paul Ofori Amoah. Truly speaking, the parliamentary candidate is very calm but Ato Forson did that. He should come out and challenge me.”

Agyapong, who is the MP for Assin Central, had earlier stated that some ‘powerful individuals’ within the opposition NDC had contracted the suspects who were to assassinate the gender minister.

The suspects were arrested by the police at a hotel within the Central Region where they were said to be plotting the thwarted murder.

---kasapafm

