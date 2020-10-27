ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ghana Back To Hipc Not True – Oppong Nkrumah...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
27.10.2020 Social News

Sunyani: Unmasked Gunmen Rob Victims, Scare Onlookers

Sunyani: Unmasked Gunmen Rob Victims, Scare Onlookers
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Two unidentified gunmen stormed the Sunyani Main Post Office Area, and succeeded in robbing unsuspected victims of their monies, a scene onlookers described as a 'deadly spectacle'.

The unmasked gunmen, who were riding a motorbike, snatched the handbag of a young woman containing thousands of Cedis at gunpoint, attacked and robbed another mobile phone vendor of undisclosed sums of money and sped-off.

According to bystanders, the young woman earlier withdrew money from the Sunyani main branch of the Ghana Commercial Bank, and decided to make transactions at the mobile money merchant, near the bank, when the robbery arrived around 1030 hours.

Some officials of the GCB, however declined to comment on the incident, traders around the area told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on conditions of anonymity the 'spectacle was deadly'.

Financial institutions such as the GCB, Fidelity Bank, Universal Bank and Izwe Financial Services are all situated around the Area.

Traders along the street explained it was not the first time such robbery cases occurred in the area, and appealed to the police to improve police visibility to avert future mishaps.

“I think a police presence here is necessary. We all saw and condemned what happened this morning. But nobody dares to approach the robbers because they were wielding guns”, one of the traders indicated.

Earlier, the GNA gathered the gunmen stormed the GCB and Fidelity bank branches at the VRA Area, but they could not succeed in their operation, after a police on duty suspected and fired warning shots to scare them.

—GNA

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
3 Arrested For Robbing Passengers At Wulugu
C/R: Access To Potable Water Rises To 70% – Regional Minister
Road Contractors Threaten Demo, Give Gov't 14-day Ultimatum To Pay Arrears
Odododiodio Clash Shameful; Ghana Shouldn't Burn Because Of Ga Tribes – Namoale
Election 2020: Don't Allow Politicians Influence You With 'Wee', GHS20 To Kill Yourselves – Fred Amugi To Odododiodio Youth
Court Case: Kevin Taylor Ordered To Pay Ghc1m Damages To Gabby
Volta Region Security Under Control – Letsa
50-Year-Old Dumpsite Evacuated In Cape Coast
‘Jujuman’ Causes Stir As He Walk To Mortuary To Buy Blood
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

We Don’t Need IMF To Declare HIPC Symptoms Of Ghana’s Debt —...
54 minutes ago

Ashanti Region: Over 500 NDC Members Defect To NPP At Effidu...
59 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line