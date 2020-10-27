ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ghana Back To Hipc Not True – Oppong Nkrumah...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
27.10.2020 Social News

3 Arrested For Robbing Passengers At Wulugu

3 Arrested For Robbing Passengers At Wulugu
Listen to article

Three suspected armed robbers have been arrested by the Walewale Divisional Police Command for robbing passengers at Wulugu in the West Mamprusi municipality of the North East Region.

The suspects are Bugri Karim, a 40-year-old farmer, Inusah Delali, 24-year-old herdsman and Sumaila Kadri, 23-year-old herdsman.

According to the police , on October 26,2020, at about 1300hrs, one Abubakari Abdul-Wakilu, a resident of Bulpeila, Tamale reported that he was in charge of a Nissan Van with registration No. GS 1295-18 loaded with 14 passengers travelling from Tamale to Bolgatanga and on reaching a section of the road between Wulugu and Karimenga, four armed men suddenly emerged from the bush and started firing into the air which compelled him to stop.

The complainant said the robbers ordered the passengers to lie down on the ground, subjected them to beatings and succeeded in robbing him and the passengers of their mobile phones and various sums of money.

The District Commander Chief Supt. Samuel Yeboah, and other personnel acting on intellingence arrested the suspects at Wulugu whiles they (suspects) were on motorbikes returning from the robbery scene.

1027202074131-vaqdthgtsn-img-20201027-wa0014-225x300

The District Commander immediately conducted an identification parade at the forecourt of the District Headquarters and the passengers identified all the suspects as some of those who robbed them.

The scene was visited and four empty shells of BB Cartridges were found and same picked and photographed for evidencial purposes.

The suspects were further escorted to their houses at Wulugu for search and during the search, one locally manufactured pistol and one BB Cartridge were found in suspect Sumaila Kadri’s room and same retrieved for evidence.

The suspects were in police custody and were expected to be arraigned before Court after investigations, as at the time of filing this report.

—Daily Guide

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Sunyani: Unmasked Gunmen Rob Victims, Scare Onlookers
C/R: Access To Potable Water Rises To 70% – Regional Minister
Road Contractors Threaten Demo, Give Gov't 14-day Ultimatum To Pay Arrears
Odododiodio Clash Shameful; Ghana Shouldn't Burn Because Of Ga Tribes – Namoale
Election 2020: Don't Allow Politicians Influence You With 'Wee', GHS20 To Kill Yourselves – Fred Amugi To Odododiodio Youth
Court Case: Kevin Taylor Ordered To Pay Ghc1m Damages To Gabby
Volta Region Security Under Control – Letsa
50-Year-Old Dumpsite Evacuated In Cape Coast
‘Jujuman’ Causes Stir As He Walk To Mortuary To Buy Blood
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

We Don’t Need IMF To Declare HIPC Symptoms Of Ghana’s Debt —...
54 minutes ago

Ashanti Region: Over 500 NDC Members Defect To NPP At Effidu...
59 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line