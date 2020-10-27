3 Arrested For Robbing Passengers At Wulugu

Listen to article

Three suspected armed robbers have been arrested by the Walewale Divisional Police Command for robbing passengers at Wulugu in the West Mamprusi municipality of the North East Region.

The suspects are Bugri Karim, a 40-year-old farmer, Inusah Delali, 24-year-old herdsman and Sumaila Kadri, 23-year-old herdsman.

According to the police , on October 26,2020, at about 1300hrs, one Abubakari Abdul-Wakilu, a resident of Bulpeila, Tamale reported that he was in charge of a Nissan Van with registration No. GS 1295-18 loaded with 14 passengers travelling from Tamale to Bolgatanga and on reaching a section of the road between Wulugu and Karimenga, four armed men suddenly emerged from the bush and started firing into the air which compelled him to stop.

The complainant said the robbers ordered the passengers to lie down on the ground, subjected them to beatings and succeeded in robbing him and the passengers of their mobile phones and various sums of money.

The District Commander Chief Supt. Samuel Yeboah, and other personnel acting on intellingence arrested the suspects at Wulugu whiles they (suspects) were on motorbikes returning from the robbery scene.

The District Commander immediately conducted an identification parade at the forecourt of the District Headquarters and the passengers identified all the suspects as some of those who robbed them.

The scene was visited and four empty shells of BB Cartridges were found and same picked and photographed for evidencial purposes.

The suspects were further escorted to their houses at Wulugu for search and during the search, one locally manufactured pistol and one BB Cartridge were found in suspect Sumaila Kadri’s room and same retrieved for evidence.

The suspects were in police custody and were expected to be arraigned before Court after investigations, as at the time of filing this report.

—Daily Guide