Development Under NPP In Kasoa Is Unprecedented — Awutu Senya East MCE

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Awutu Senya East Constituency, Hon. Michael Essuman Mensah has said, developments under President Akufo Addo and Hon. Hawa Koomson in the constituency is unprecedented.

According to him, the NDC is no match of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in developmental projects in Kasoa.

About 110 infrastructure projects have been constructed in the Awutu Senya East Constituency in the Central Region, according to Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Hon. Michael Essuman Mensah

The projects he said include classroom blocks, construction of roads, school library, CHPS compound, drainage systems, an Astroturf among others.

He said during a tour in the constituency over the weekend, adding that funding was sourced from the government's flagship $1million per constituency policy, Common Fund, Internally Generated Funds (IGF) and the MP's personal initiatives.

"I think that so far so good CHPS compounds has cropped up, roads have been constructed; from Annor Town-Otamens road, Akweley to Lamptey to Cross River. So, in all, all the major roads in Kasoa are be constructed under H.E Nana Addo and Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson as MP. Apart from that numerous school buildings, both completed and on-going projects are being constructed."

"I can say that since Prez. Akufo Addo assumed the reins of government and Hawa Koomson as MP the developmental projects in Kasoa is unprecedented," he said.

The projects include the construction of Opeikumah Blue Kiosk - Aprah road ( ongoing with drainage works), Construction of Cafe Road - Amanfrom ( ongoing with filling works), construction of Iron City Office - Mountain Top road ( ongoing with drainage works), construction of Ghana Flag -ADB road (ongoing with drainage works) and construction of CP junction- Larota road ( completed and opened to traffic).

Also, construction of one storey 12 unit classroom block at Akweley Anglican (ongoing- 40% complete), construction of one storey 6 unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Akweley Anglican (ongoing-70% complete), construction of a fully furnished ultra-modern community Library/ICT centre at Otas City ( 100% complete), construction of 12 unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Real Faith, Amuzukope (Ongoing- 75% complete) and construction of 6 unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Emmanuel Presby ( Ongoing- 70% complete).

He disclosed, that under the $1million per constituency, projects include the road system and ultra-modern market at Iron city with auxiliary projects of 10-seater toilet facility and a CHPS compound attached and a CHPS compound with doctor’s bungalow and 2 nurses quarters, all in the constituency.

According to him, 70% of promises of the NPP to electorates in Kasoa during the 2016 campaign have been attained.