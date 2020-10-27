ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ghana Back To Hipc Not True – Oppong Nkrumah...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
27.10.2020 General News

Development Under NPP In Kasoa Is Unprecedented — Awutu Senya East MCE

By Simon Agbovi
Development Under NPP In Kasoa Is Unprecedented — Awutu Senya East MCE
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Awutu Senya East Constituency, Hon. Michael Essuman Mensah has said, developments under President Akufo Addo and Hon. Hawa Koomson in the constituency is unprecedented.

According to him, the NDC is no match of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in developmental projects in Kasoa.

About 110 infrastructure projects have been constructed in the Awutu Senya East Constituency in the Central Region, according to Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Hon. Michael Essuman Mensah

The projects he said include classroom blocks, construction of roads, school library, CHPS compound, drainage systems, an Astroturf among others.

He said during a tour in the constituency over the weekend, adding that funding was sourced from the government's flagship $1million per constituency policy, Common Fund, Internally Generated Funds (IGF) and the MP's personal initiatives.

"I think that so far so good CHPS compounds has cropped up, roads have been constructed; from Annor Town-Otamens road, Akweley to Lamptey to Cross River. So, in all, all the major roads in Kasoa are be constructed under H.E Nana Addo and Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson as MP. Apart from that numerous school buildings, both completed and on-going projects are being constructed."

"I can say that since Prez. Akufo Addo assumed the reins of government and Hawa Koomson as MP the developmental projects in Kasoa is unprecedented," he said.

The projects include the construction of Opeikumah Blue Kiosk - Aprah road ( ongoing with drainage works), Construction of Cafe Road - Amanfrom ( ongoing with filling works), construction of Iron City Office - Mountain Top road ( ongoing with drainage works), construction of Ghana Flag -ADB road (ongoing with drainage works) and construction of CP junction- Larota road ( completed and opened to traffic).

Also, construction of one storey 12 unit classroom block at Akweley Anglican (ongoing- 40% complete), construction of one storey 6 unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Akweley Anglican (ongoing-70% complete), construction of a fully furnished ultra-modern community Library/ICT centre at Otas City ( 100% complete), construction of 12 unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Real Faith, Amuzukope (Ongoing- 75% complete) and construction of 6 unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Emmanuel Presby ( Ongoing- 70% complete).

He disclosed, that under the $1million per constituency, projects include the road system and ultra-modern market at Iron city with auxiliary projects of 10-seater toilet facility and a CHPS compound attached and a CHPS compound with doctor’s bungalow and 2 nurses quarters, all in the constituency.

According to him, 70% of promises of the NPP to electorates in Kasoa during the 2016 campaign have been attained.

1027202075300-txobrfdq5l-500d84ef-3803-4671-84f7-d47958ce08b5

1027202075300-1h830n4ayu-5c40c672-19e8-4213-b5a1-04be4a056953

1027202075300-typbsferqm-696c520e-c343-43fd-8389-97976c999eff

1027202075301-h41o266fey-a65c5dc8-3802-48dc-8547-279f44baff68

Simon Agbovi
Simon Agbovi

JournalistPage: SimonAgbovi

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Livelihoods affected, income truncated as catches turn plastics in Ghana
GRASAG Secretary: Akufo-Addo is developing a holistic education sector
Odododiodoo: Peace Council Condemns NPP, NDC Clash
NPP Japan Branch Donates Ambulance To Nkoranza South Consistency
1Billion Africa Launches STEM FOR AFRICA Project In Asutifi South District
MTN Hitmaker Season 9: Gabinova Wins First Pulse Moment
Tema Motorway Will Be Expanded Before End Of 2020 — Roads Minister Assures
Voiceless Media Honours Deputy Managing Director Of ADB
Gov’t To Hold Nation Building Update Tomorrow
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Ada: Mahama Installed As Nene Kabo Odey Peo I
50 minutes ago

Ghana’s COVID-19 Active Cases Now 488
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line