Volta Region Security Under Control – Letsa

Dr Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, has indicated that the security situation in the region is totally under control despite recent secessionist attacks.

According to him, Government has taken control of the region's security situation and that everyone interested in investing in the region are assured of peace and security.

He made this known at the Information Ministry's Nation Building Updates on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

The 5th edition of the Nation Building Updates was held at the Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra under the theme: Rebuilding The Ghanaian Economy.

In the early months of the NPP taking office in 2017, there were serious security challenges in Alavanyo and Nkonyan, he recounted.

He stated that through the interventions of Government, peace has been restored to Alavanyo and Nkonya.

There has been recent attacks in the region by the Homeland Study Group Foundation which is calling for the secession of Volta region from Ghana.

Development

He stated that the Volta Region has benefitted immensely from the President Nana Akufo-Addo government's programmes and policies.

Since January 2017, the region has been active participant of the programmes that the Akufo-Addo's government has rolled out, he said.

---Daily Guide