ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ghana Back To Hipc Not True – Oppong Nkrumah...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
27.10.2020 General News

NPP Japan Branch Donates Ambulance To Nkoranza South Consistency

By Eric Nana Boateng
Ambulance
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Ambulance

The NPP Japan Branch on Saturday, 24th November 2020, donated an ambulance (Nissan Elgrand) worth $35,000 to the Nkoransa South Constituency to help the health sector in the constituency. This donation was made through the national headquarters to help the health care delivery in the constituency.

The ambulance was secured through the benevolence of the first vice-chairman of the NPP Japan branch, Mr Michael Awuah.

In his remarks, the NPP Japan branch chairman, Dr Benard Oppong-Kusi, said, this is the time to show love to deprive communities, and for that matter, we are very happy to partner this constituency to save souls with the help of this ambulance.

It is not the sole responsibility of the state to develop our communities or constituencies but individuals who are blessed with money can help in many ways in the areas of education, health, roads, etc., he added.

Present at the ceremony were Nana Fosu Donyina, the acting President of Akumsa Odumasi traditional council, Gyaasi Hene of Akumsa Odumasi, Queen mother of Akumsa Odumasi, Nana Hemaa Akua Antwiwaa, and other opinion leaders.

The residents of Akumsa Adumasi township under the leadership of Nana Fosu Donyina accepted the gift and urged the residents to show appreciation to the party by voting massively for the NPP government since they are the only government who think and care about them when it comes to development.

The leadership of the Party in Nkoranza South constituency expressed their happiness and was full of praise for the NPP Japan branch for this kind gesture and plead to them to bring more.

The NPP executives of the Nkoranza South Constituency urged all external branches to emulate the shining example of Japan branch and ensure that the party structures are recognized in all their activities

Story by Nana Boateng

1027202014632-0f72ylkxwr-img 2210

1027202014633-sxnaredq5k-img 2211

1027202014633-m6htk8v331-img 2212

1027202014633-8eu2xkjwvr-img 2213

1027202014634-m6itl8w331-img 2214

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
1Billion Africa Launches STEM FOR AFRICA Project In Asutifi South District
MTN Hitmaker Season 9: Gabinova Wins First Pulse Moment
Tema Motorway Will Be Expanded Before End Of 2020 — Roads Minister Assures
Voiceless Media Honours Deputy Managing Director Of ADB
Gov’t To Hold Nation Building Update Tomorrow
V/R: Farmer Drowns In River Lottor At Xavi
Denmark, KAIPTC Partner To Strengthen Maritime Security Culture In The Gulf Of Guinea
Chairman Wontumi, Ken Agyapong Still Top Insults On Radio For September — Report
Don't Habour Grasshopper Mentality – Methodist Bishop To Ministers
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

NDC Has Disappointed You For 28 Years; It's Time To Give NPP...
39 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo, Ken Take Ghana Back To HIPC – Mahama
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line