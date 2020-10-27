ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ghana Back To Hipc Not True – Oppong Nkrumah...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
27.10.2020 Social News

‘Jujuman’ Causes Stir As He Walk To Mortuary To Buy Blood

‘Jujuman’ Causes Stir As He Walk To Mortuary To Buy Blood
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

A 61-year-old man has caused a stir in a community by going to a mortuary to request human blood to buy for rituals.

The suspect, identified as Kwadwo Kusi, a resident of Acherensua in the Ashanti Region, is in police custody.

The police said the suspect on October 17, 2020 around 8:00am went to the Tepa Government Hospital mortuary.

Then Kusi met one Lawrence Korankye, a mortuary attendant, and requested a blood-stained dress of a dead person.

A police report which the paper has sighted said Kusi explained that he needed the dress for ritual purposes.

According to the police, Kusi was ready to part ways with undisclosed cash in order to get the blood-stained dress.

Armed with this important information, Korankye initially acted as if he was also interested in the 'strange' deal.

Unknown to Kusi, the mortuary staff had secretly reported the case to the police, who rushed to the mortuary.

Kusi was then handcuffed by the security agents, who marched him to the police station for detention.

He was detained by the police at Mankranso in the Ashanti Region, who are still investigating the case.

---Daily Guide

Like, subscribe and follow our photo reports here:

poster-44 poster-38
front-ndc-3b-1 poster-20
poster-24 poster-49
View Album

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Odododiodio Clash Shameful; Ghana Shouldn't Burn Because Of Ga Tribes – Namoale
Election 2020: Don't Allow Politicians Influence You With 'Wee', GHS20 To Kill Yourselves – Fred Amugi To Odododiodio Youth
Court Case: Kevin Taylor Ordered To Pay Ghc1m Damages To Gabby
Volta Region Security Under Control – Letsa
50-Year-Old Dumpsite Evacuated In Cape Coast
Justice Wuni Biased Towards Ken Agyapong — Supreme Court
Ghana Back To HIPC Not Surprising, Spending 46% Of Tax Revenue Servicing Debt Highest In Africa – Economist
Woman Kills Her One-Year-Old Daughter At Bankuman
Election 2020: Soldiers Ready For Trouble Makers
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

NDC Has Disappointed You For 28 Years; It's Time To Give NPP...
1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo, Ken Take Ghana Back To HIPC – Mahama
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line