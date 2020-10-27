‘Jujuman’ Causes Stir As He Walk To Mortuary To Buy Blood

A 61-year-old man has caused a stir in a community by going to a mortuary to request human blood to buy for rituals.

The suspect, identified as Kwadwo Kusi, a resident of Acherensua in the Ashanti Region, is in police custody.

The police said the suspect on October 17, 2020 around 8:00am went to the Tepa Government Hospital mortuary.

Then Kusi met one Lawrence Korankye, a mortuary attendant, and requested a blood-stained dress of a dead person.

A police report which the paper has sighted said Kusi explained that he needed the dress for ritual purposes.

According to the police, Kusi was ready to part ways with undisclosed cash in order to get the blood-stained dress.

Armed with this important information, Korankye initially acted as if he was also interested in the 'strange' deal.

Unknown to Kusi, the mortuary staff had secretly reported the case to the police, who rushed to the mortuary.

Kusi was then handcuffed by the security agents, who marched him to the police station for detention.

He was detained by the police at Mankranso in the Ashanti Region, who are still investigating the case.

---Daily Guide

