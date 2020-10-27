ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ghana Back To Hipc Not True – Oppong Nkrumah...
27.10.2020

Allowance For Workers Who Lost Job Due To Covid-19 — Mahama Promises

By Reporter
Former President John Dramani Mahama has promised to provide allowance for workers who lost their jobs due to the covid-19 pandemic whiles they hunt for permanent jobs.

He believes the intervention will lessen the burden and reduce the economic hardships Ghanaians face in the country.

“We plan to amend the National Pensions Act, 2008 (Act 766) to allow workers who lose their jobs suddenly – such as COVID-19 did to many private sector workers – to be paid allowances while they search for new opportunities. Also, workers who have contributed between ten (10) to fifteen (15) years will be allowed to use their contributions as collateral to access mortgage loans.

“And where applicable waivers on vehicle imports will be granted to facilitate productivity. After long years of work, the day of retirement will come. Come it will. We know the formal sector has the tiered pension which must be enhanced. We have already committed to paying pensioners an annual thirteenth-month bonus. But how about the informal sector? This is why the next NDC Government will introduce a new Pension Scheme for organised groups in the informal sector”.

Addressing professional groups on Monday, the former President said, this can only be possible if the NDC is reelected come December 7.

According to him, the NDC manifesto team has done a comprehensive analysis of the job gap in the public sector which will inform job opportunities if they come back to power.

“The security services also revealed several opportunities. Ghana National Fire Service, 30,136; Ghana Immigration Service 3,522, Ghana Prison Service, 7,925; Ghana Police Service 35,020 vacancies and many more. Together with the private sector, we will create real jobs, not temporary and artificial jobs, so that people can live dignified lives.

“If you have been engaged under NABCO, I say to you that you belong to Ghana and not to any individual or group. You deserve permanent jobs like all citizens. The welfare of workers is also key to our national progress and prosperity.”

Headlines
