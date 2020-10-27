Election 2020: Soldiers Ready For Trouble Makers

Listen to article

Deputy Defence Minister Major (Rtd) Derrick Oduro has said the military and other security agencies will not allow anybody or group of persons to disturb the peace of the country as the general election draws nearer.

He said the military would legally deal ruthlessly with any person or group persons who would foment trouble ahead of the contest.

The minister, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkoranza North, gave the warning when he led supporters of the NPP in a health walk at his constituency over the weekend.

“The Ghana Armed Forces has always been neutral in Ghana's democratisation efforts and does not support or discriminate against any political party. We didn't support the NDC when they were in power, so why should we support the NPP against the NDC when the NPP is in power? No! As such, we have already put the security forces in operation, including the police and other agencies, to deal with anybody who engages in violence,” he said.

The walk drew thousands of supporters from the constituency who walked from the Busunya Senior High School through some principal streets and later converged at a community durbar ground. Constituency executives, including municipal and district chief executives of both Nkoranza North and South, and former MPs took part in the health exercise.

Major Oduro assured that the country would go through another peaceful election and the army would not sit down for anything untoward to happen before it intervenes.

The Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Wontumi, Bono Chairman Kwame Baffoe and other party leaders were there to participate in the walk.

Abronye reminded Ghanaians about how the NDC under John Mahama mismanaged the country and urged them to reject the opposition party in December.

“NDC couldn't implement a single policy that positively affected the lives of all Ghanaians and they ended up plunging the country into dumsor and debt,” he said.

---Daily Guide