27.10.2020

Togbe Afede Want Chiefs Sanctioned For Endorsing Politicians

Togbe Afede Want Chiefs Sanctioned For Endorsing Politicians
The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, believes sanctions will be necessary for chiefs who endorse political parties and their candidates.

He is certain their actions bring the chieftaincy institution into disrepute.

Speaking on The Point of View, Togbe Afede said the National House of Chiefs, which he heads, should better safeguard the provision of the constitution that bars chiefs from partisan politics.

The Constitution of Ghana categorically places a ban on chiefs from doing politics.

“A chief shall not take part in active party politics, and any chief wishing to do so and seeking election to Parliament shall abdicate his stool or skin,” it says.

This notwithstanding, chiefs are routinely seen backing political candidates during campaign seasons.

Because of this, Togbe Afede said: “going forward, the National House of Chiefs has to be a lot more proactive in promoting this part of the constitution and if need be, probably sanctioning chiefs who go foul of that provision because you are effectively bringing the whole institution into disrepute.”

He explained that chiefs who partake in party politics undermine the chieftaincy institution.

“Once you start endorsing a party, anything you say can be looked at through political lenses and therefore, it rakes away from the importance of what you say.”

As an example, he questioned how a chief could mediate disputes when his subjects view him as having partisan leanings.

“Once you start taking a stand that looks like supporting a political party then your credibility to perform that important role becomes undermined,” Togbe Afede stressed.

---citinewsroom

