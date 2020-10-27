ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: 'ofori-Atta's Performance Shockingly Abysmal; He Fooled Hypocritical I...
27.10.2020 Social News

Eastern Corridor Road, Rail Line Will Open Up Volta For Dev't – Togbe Afede

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State and President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV, is hopeful a railway system linking Ho to the south will improve the development of Volta Region.

Speaking on The Point of View on Citi TV, he also described the road network to Ho as a limitation and bottleneck to development.

In hope of improved prospects for the Volta Region, Togbe Afede said he is “looking forward to the completion of the Eastern Corridor road and a railway line.”

“Once that happens it limits the distance between Ho and Accra for the import of raw material and for the transport of finished goods.”

“As things stand, it is difficult to transport raw materials to and from the region because of the poor road network or lack of a rail system. It doesn't make it easy to make a case for the location of industry in the Volta Region as opposed to Accra-Tema where the port is next to you and the Market is right there,” Togbe Afede said.

The 965-kilometre Eastern Corridor road goes through the Greater Accra, Eastern, Volta, Northern and Upper East Regions.

It stretches from Tema through Akosombo, Juapong, Hohoe, Jasikan, Kadjebi, Nkwanta, Kpasa and Oti Damanko to Bimbilla, Yendi, Garu, Misiga and to Kulungugu, in the Upper East Region.

Seven different contractors having been awarded different contracts on different sections of the road over the years but it is yet to be completed after commencing under the Mills administration.

The Roads and Highways Minister has in the past promised that the Eastern Corridor road will be ready by the end of 2020.

---citinewsroom

