26.10.2020 General News

MTN Hitmaker Season 9: Gabinova Wins First Pulse Moment

1 HOUR AGO

Gabinova, a contestant of MTN's hitmaker season nine has been adjudged winner of the first pulse moment for this year's competition.

After a week of performance, Gabinova emerged as the top performer.

He was rewarded with a smartphone.

Gabinova together with Achiaa and Adepa were nominated for the pulse moment for this week.

This shields them from eviction this week.

At the end of last weeks performances Kobby Tuesday, Gyimi, and Pashyn were at the bottom three for eviction.

Two contestants should have been evicted from the competition but upon deliberations and sympathy from the judges, Kaywa (Music producer), Eazzi (Singer), and Richie (CEO of Lynx Entertainment), they were all saved from eviction.

Mark Okraku Mantey, Chairman of the Creative Arts Council was a guest judge for the second week of stage performances and was impressed with some contestants having encouraged all to keep working hard to prevent being evicted from the competition.

---with files from GNA

General News
