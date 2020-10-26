Tema Motorway Will Be Expanded Before End Of 2020 — Roads Minister Assures

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Attah, has disclosed that a Portuguese Contractor will begin work to expand the Accra-Tema Motorway to six lanes before the end of the year.

Addressing residents of Tema during a sod-cutting for the Tema Sewer Network and Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Minister announced that the Tema Roundabout to Aflao road will be dualized with 3 interchanges soon.

He also indicated that the Tema Roundabout to Akosombo road will also be dualized.

“The funds for the dualization of the Tema round-about to the Akosombo road have been secured. As I speak to you about Tema roads, the stretch from the ports to the Independence Square is being dualized.”

“The contractors will on on-site working. Expansion of the 19.5 km Tema motorway into a six-lane highway will commence before the end of the year. We have almost finished the deal with the Portuguese contractor,” he added.

“Now people of Tema, what else should President Akufo-Addo do for you? What hasn’t he done for you?” he asked.

He thus urged residents of Tema to reward the efforts of the Akufo-Addo government with four more years.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has also warned developers and individuals that all buildings erected within road reservations will soon be demolished.

According to the Ministry, developers must be cautious of where they acquire lands to put up structures.

He made the comments after a demolishing exercise along the Accra-Tema Motorway to pave way for the completion of the boundary road extension.

Though the construction of the road, which will ease traffic in the area when completed was ongoing, some buildings within the road reservation along the Accra-Tema motorway, were pulled down to pave way for the project to be completed on time.

The Sector Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, said the government is not obliged to compensate owners of illegally sited buildings that are demolished.

---citinewsroom