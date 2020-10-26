ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: 'ofori-Atta's Performance Shockingly Abysmal; He Fooled Hypocritical I...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
26.10.2020 General News

Tema Motorway Will Be Expanded Before End Of 2020 — Roads Minister Assures

Tema Motorway Will Be Expanded Before End Of 2020 — Roads Minister Assures
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Attah, has disclosed that a Portuguese Contractor will begin work to expand the Accra-Tema Motorway to six lanes before the end of the year.

Addressing residents of Tema during a sod-cutting for the Tema Sewer Network and Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Minister announced that the Tema Roundabout to Aflao road will be dualized with 3 interchanges soon.

He also indicated that the Tema Roundabout to Akosombo road will also be dualized.

“The funds for the dualization of the Tema round-about to the Akosombo road have been secured. As I speak to you about Tema roads, the stretch from the ports to the Independence Square is being dualized.”

“The contractors will on on-site working. Expansion of the 19.5 km Tema motorway into a six-lane highway will commence before the end of the year. We have almost finished the deal with the Portuguese contractor,” he added.

“Now people of Tema, what else should President Akufo-Addo do for you? What hasn’t he done for you?” he asked.

He thus urged residents of Tema to reward the efforts of the Akufo-Addo government with four more years.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has also warned developers and individuals that all buildings erected within road reservations will soon be demolished.

According to the Ministry, developers must be cautious of where they acquire lands to put up structures.

He made the comments after a demolishing exercise along the Accra-Tema Motorway to pave way for the completion of the boundary road extension.

Though the construction of the road, which will ease traffic in the area when completed was ongoing, some buildings within the road reservation along the Accra-Tema motorway, were pulled down to pave way for the project to be completed on time.

The Sector Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, said the government is not obliged to compensate owners of illegally sited buildings that are demolished.

---citinewsroom

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Voiceless Media Honours Deputy Managing Director Of ADB
Gov’t To Hold Nation Building Update Tomorrow
V/R: Farmer Drowns In River Lottor At Xavi
Denmark, KAIPTC Partner To Strengthen Maritime Security Culture In The Gulf Of Guinea
Chairman Wontumi, Ken Agyapong Still Top Insults On Radio For September — Report
Don't Habour Grasshopper Mentality – Methodist Bishop To Ministers
Statistical Service Recruits University Graduates As Regional Trainers For 2020 Population Census
UK Energy Expert Challenges Alex Mould's Claim Against Akufo-Addo Govt On Sulphur Content Revised
E/R: Suhum MCE, Nkosuohene Cuts Sod For Ultra-Modern ICT Centre, Library Construction
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Ghana To Push Ahead With Agyapa Royalties IPO In London
48 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo Commissions 204 Affordable Housing Units In Tema
48 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line