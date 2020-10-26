Voiceless Media Honours Deputy Managing Director Of ADB

Listen to article

The Voiceless Media and Consult has awarded the Deputy Managing Director of Agricultural Development Bank, Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu Tali, for his leadership skills at the ADB and also his humanitarian services.



Speaking at a brief ceremony at the ADB Headquarters in Accra, Chief Akilu Sayibu of the Voiceless Consult explained that the awards were meant at inspiring, motivating and encouraging good corporate harmonisation and team work within organisations to generate positive outcomes.

He praised Alhaji Tali for his simplicity, humility and accessibility to all and sundry. These attributes, he explained, were critical to any public servant who was desirous of achieving good results.

Alhaji Tali thanked the Voiceless Media and Consult for the award and stated that he will continue his services to Mother Ghana with all humility.

At the awards ceremony were Mr. Benjamin Donkor (General Manager, Operations of ADB), Mr. Kwame Attram (General Manager, Agri-business of ADB), Mr Selorm Amevor, Head of Marketing and Communications at the ADB and staff of the Voiceless Media and Consult.