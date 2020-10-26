ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: 'ofori-Atta's Performance Shockingly Abysmal; He Fooled Hypocritical I...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
26.10.2020 General News

Voiceless Media Honours Deputy Managing Director Of ADB

...For His Leadership Skills And Services To Society
Voiceless Media Honours Deputy Managing Director Of ADB
Listen to article

The Voiceless Media and Consult has awarded the Deputy Managing Director of Agricultural Development Bank, Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu Tali, for his leadership skills at the ADB and also his humanitarian services.

Speaking at a brief ceremony at the ADB Headquarters in Accra, Chief Akilu Sayibu of the Voiceless Consult explained that the awards were meant at inspiring, motivating and encouraging good corporate harmonisation and team work within organisations to generate positive outcomes.

He praised Alhaji Tali for his simplicity, humility and accessibility to all and sundry. These attributes, he explained, were critical to any public servant who was desirous of achieving good results.

Alhaji Tali thanked the Voiceless Media and Consult for the award and stated that he will continue his services to Mother Ghana with all humility.

At the awards ceremony were Mr. Benjamin Donkor (General Manager, Operations of ADB), Mr. Kwame Attram (General Manager, Agri-business of ADB), Mr Selorm Amevor, Head of Marketing and Communications at the ADB and staff of the Voiceless Media and Consult.

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Tema Motorway Will Be Expanded Before End Of 2020 — Roads Minister Assures
Gov’t To Hold Nation Building Update Tomorrow
V/R: Farmer Drowns In River Lottor At Xavi
Denmark, KAIPTC Partner To Strengthen Maritime Security Culture In The Gulf Of Guinea
Chairman Wontumi, Ken Agyapong Still Top Insults On Radio For September — Report
Don't Habour Grasshopper Mentality – Methodist Bishop To Ministers
Statistical Service Recruits University Graduates As Regional Trainers For 2020 Population Census
UK Energy Expert Challenges Alex Mould's Claim Against Akufo-Addo Govt On Sulphur Content Revised
E/R: Suhum MCE, Nkosuohene Cuts Sod For Ultra-Modern ICT Centre, Library Construction
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Ghana To Push Ahead With Agyapa Royalties IPO In London
22 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo Commissions 204 Affordable Housing Units In Tema
22 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line