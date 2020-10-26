Gov’t To Hold Nation Building Update Tomorrow

Listen to article

Government will on Tuesday, October 27 hold its weekly Nation Building Updates to provide detailed updates on measures it has taken to revamp the country’s economy.

In a press statement signed by the Deputy Minister for Information, Pius Enam Hadzide, the event will be held at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences at 10:00 am prompt under the theme “Rebuilding of the Ghanaian Economy.”

The event will be addressed by Regional Ministers of the Western, Central, Volta, Northern and Bono Regions.

The event provides government with an opportunity to accounts for measures it has put in place to ensure the actualization of its rebuilding agenda since it assumed office in 2017.

The session will be aired live on all major Television, Radio and New Media platforms across the country.

Subsequent updates on other government events and programmes will follow in the coming weeks.