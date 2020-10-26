ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: 'ofori-Atta's Performance Shockingly Abysmal; He Fooled Hypocritical I...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
26.10.2020 General News

V/R: Farmer Drowns In River Lottor At Xavi

V/R: Farmer Drowns In River Lottor At Xavi
Listen to article

Godwin Agbenorku, a 20-year-old farmer from Lakpo- Agbakorpe in the South Tongu District of the Volta region at the weekend got drowned in the River Lottor at Xavi when the canoe in which they were sailing capsized.

Mr Shine Foster Agorsor, Assembly-man for Xavi Electoral Area within the Akatsi South District said Godwin together with his colleague farmer were crossing the river from Xavi to their okro farm at the other side of the River in a canoe when the canoe capsized.

He said, Etse Agbenyega together with the deceased were struggling to survive but his colleague got drowned and died before he was rescued by members of the community.

"The town folks managed to rescue one but Godwin got drowned before he was rescued," he said.

Mr Agorsor said the deceased and his friend were known Okro farmers in the area.

He said the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the morgue of St. Paul's hospital while Police investigations continue.

--GNA

Like, subscribe and follow our photo reports here:

poster-30-1 poster-41
View Album

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Tema Motorway Will Be Expanded Before End Of 2020 — Roads Minister Assures
Voiceless Media Honours Deputy Managing Director Of ADB
Gov’t To Hold Nation Building Update Tomorrow
Denmark, KAIPTC Partner To Strengthen Maritime Security Culture In The Gulf Of Guinea
Chairman Wontumi, Ken Agyapong Still Top Insults On Radio For September — Report
Don't Habour Grasshopper Mentality – Methodist Bishop To Ministers
Statistical Service Recruits University Graduates As Regional Trainers For 2020 Population Census
UK Energy Expert Challenges Alex Mould's Claim Against Akufo-Addo Govt On Sulphur Content Revised
E/R: Suhum MCE, Nkosuohene Cuts Sod For Ultra-Modern ICT Centre, Library Construction
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Ghana To Push Ahead With Agyapa Royalties IPO In London
21 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo Commissions 204 Affordable Housing Units In Tema
21 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line