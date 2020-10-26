Benneh’s Murder: Second Suspect Hospitalised At Police Hospital

The Kaneshie District Court presided over by Her Honour Ama Adomah Kwakye has been informed of the hospitalisation of the second suspect in the murder of Prof Yaw Benneh.

The lead suspect was reported dead last week.

James Nana Womba who was said to have confessed his role in the death of the Lawyer of University Lecturer according to prosecution died on October 17. 2020.

In court on Monday Inspector Teye-Okuffo told the court that Womba fell sick on October 15 but was treated and charged on the same day at the Police Hospital.

According to him, on October 16, he fell sick again and was admitted at the police hospital but died on October 17, while on admission.

Inspector Okuffo, told the court that a post mortem examination has been performed by Chief Superintendent Dr Afriyie and are still waiting for the report of the examination.

Nkansah hospitalised

The prosecutor also informed the court that the 2nd suspect Opmapbour Agya Badu Nkansah has been hospitalized after he fell sick and is currently on admission at the Police Hospital.

The third suspect is in court.

A third suspect Ebenezer Kwayisi, alias Junior, who is said to be an accomplice of the late Womba and Badu Nkansah was arraigned today.

Prosecution therefore prayed the court for the case to be adjourned to October 9, 2020 to consolidate the case docket.

The court presided over by Her Worship Ama Adomah after listening to the prosecution adjourned hearing to October 9.

They are on provisional charges of conspiracy and murder.

---Starrfm