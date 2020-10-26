Launch Of Rock Paper Scissors; A Poetry Masterpiece

26th September 2020 marked the outdooring of another Ghanaian poetry sensation, F.Maigah. He adds to the list of distinguished writers in Ghana who are changing the poetry frontier and giving it an international appeal. He launched his maiden poetry collection titled “Rock Paper Scissors”, the first of its kind in West Africa, which combines poetry with beautiful interpretative illustrations.

Taking after the theme of the book, the launch event itself was infused with Music, Poetry and Art. This exclusive event was hosted at the Vine Lounge, inside the Best Western Premier Hotel and featured performances from other poetry giants: Chief Moomen, Rhyme Sonny, Apiorkor, Akamba, and Amaze.

In an interview prior to the official launch, F.Maigah referenced his experiences and personal struggles to verbally express himself in his love pursuits as a key motivation for taking up poetry. Beyond this, he views poetry as a tool for healing the heart and a medium for sharing inspiration and hope with millions of people across the globe.

He describes his book, Rock Paper Scissors, as a mecca for love enthusiasts and a must-read for everyone who believes in the power of love.

Special guest to launch the book was Hon. Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, the former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection who is a mentor to the poet. She described F.Maigah as a Rock; dependable and reliable, and used the platform to commend him for his contributions towards the development of the 2020 NDC manifesto. She further applauded him for his ingenuity in putting together what she described as a poetry masterpiece and tasked him to continue writing and publishing his work.

At the auction, the first copy of Rock Paper Scissors was sold for Ghc5,000 and over Ghc20,000 raised through book sales.

F.Maigah in his final remarks expressed his profound gratitude to Laweh Dumakor and Afia Gyasi, two rising stars whose poems were featured in Rock Paper Scissors. He described the event as a conducive platform for showcasing talents within the creative arts and prospected the idea of a monthly show curated around a similar theme.

F.Maigah, legal name Abdul Fatah Maigah Mahama, is a development communications specialist with over 10 years working experience in the developmental sector, he holds a Masters of Marketing Strategy from the University of Ghana and a Masters of Development Communication from the Ghana Institute of Journalism. He is also the founder of Taimako Foundation, an NGO that focuses on agricultural solutions, renewable energy and educational support and a rising star in the creative world.