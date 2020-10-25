Rainstorm Hits Accra, Other Coastal Areas Today – Meteo Service

A rainstorm is expected to hit Accra and other coastal areas in the country today, Sunday, October 25.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet).

“The rainstorm over the coastal sector of Benin on October 25, 2020 at 0715UTC is expected

to propagate westwards with the bulk of it in the sea, affecting mostly places along the coast,” the statement said.

Places likely to be affected include “Agbozume, Akatsi, Anloga, Ada Foah between 0930UTC and 1230UTC, Prampram, Tema, Accra, Afienya between 1030UTC and 1400UTC”.

The statement noted that the storm may be accompanied by strong winds.

---citinewsroom