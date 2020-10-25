ModernGhanalogo

25.10.2020

Citi FM Adjudged English Radio Station Of The Year Again

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has named Citi FM as the best English radio station for the year 2019.

This is the second time GJA is acknowledging the station for its good work.

Citi FM won the same award in 2018.

The current award was given at the 25th GJA Awards held on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

The station’s flagship morning show programme, Citi Breakfast Show was also adjudged the best English morning show for the year 2019. This is the fourth time in a row the Citi Breakfast Show has picked up such award.

Citi Breakfast show won the same award in 2016, 2017, 2018 and now 2019.

About the Citi FM

Citi 97.3 FM is an English-speaking radio station that operates from Adabraka in Accra, the capital of Ghana.

The Citi 97.3 FM radio brand is refreshingly different. It combines a comprehensive and credible news function, backed by innovative listener-driven on-air programmes, and exciting promotions with vibrant audience participation.

The station is well-noted to be listener-focused with innovative on-air programs, promotions, outdoor events and comprehensive news.

The station has become known as a strong advocate for consumer issues, including road safety, sanitation, education, good health care, security among others.

Citi 97.3 FM covers the vibrant Ghanaian political scene with objective and balanced live reports, news features and documentaries as well as regular round-table discussions on pertinent issues.

The station has won several awards.

