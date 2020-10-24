Yamfo Health Centre’s OPD Block Refurbished

ROPEAK Construction Limited, a contractor working with Newmont Ahafo Mine, has expanded the OPD block at the Yamfo Health Centre at Yamfo in the Ahafo region to enable it better serve the increasing number of patients.

The expansion of the OPD block, which cost GHC 46,800, formed part of the construction firm’s contributions to the welfare of the people of the area, which will go a long way to boost health care delivery at Yamfo and its surrounding communities.

Handing over the refurbished OPD block, the Chief Executive Officer of ROPEAK Construction, Romeo Williams Stevens, said it had always been his company’s desire to give back to society hence the expansion of the OPD block at the Yamfo Health Centre.

He said he was touched by the sorry state of the facility during a visit and thought it wise to mobilize some resources toward the expansion of the block to enable it deliver optimum services to its clients.

Mr. Stevens recalled the contributions of ROPEAK Construction Limited in containing the spread of Covid-19 when the company donated 4,000 nose-masks in each of the communities where it is executing a project for Newmont Ahafo Mines.

Mr. Stevens, whose spouse hails from Yamfo, said he would continue to help the community when the need arises.

For his part, the Omanhene of Yamfo, Nana Ansa Adu-Baah, who is also the President of the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, commended ROPEAK Construction Limited for demonstrating care and support toward the people of the area and called on other contractors working with Newmont to follow suit.

The Tano North Municipal Director of Health Services, Mrs. Eva Aryee used the occasion to create more awareness about the corona virus, saying; 74 positive cases of the disease and four deaths have so far been recorded in Tano North.

Mrs. Aryee appealed for support from ROPEAK Limited and other institutions to help in extending health care to smaller communities in the Tano North Municipality.