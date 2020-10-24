ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: 'ofori-Atta's Performance Shockingly Abysmal; He Fooled Hypocritical I...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.10.2020 Headlines

Rawlings Buries Mother Today

Rawlings Buries Mother Today
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

ex-President Jerry John Rawlings is holding the burial service of his late mother, Victoria Agbotui, this morning, October 24, 2020.

The burial service is taking place at the forecourt of the State House, Accra.

The burial service is a non-denominational one. It started around 9:00am.

Madam Agbotui died on September 24, at the age of 101. She had celebrated her birthday on September 9, 2020.

---Daily Guide

Like, subscribe and follow our photo reports here:

poster-12-1 poster-32
View Album

Headlines
Powered By Modern Ghana
Mahama Left Only 23 E-blocks; We've Added 27 More – Bawumia
Agona West: NDC PC Charged Over Alleged Plot To Kill Gender Minister
Gov’t Won’t Use Taxpayers Money To Pay Customers Of ‘419 Menzgold’ – Bawumia
You're A Covenant Keeping Leader — Ahafo Chiefs To Akufo-Addo
You Have 24 Hours To Apologise Or Face Us In Court – MTN Ghana Tells Salma Mumin Over Alleged MoMo 'Stealing' Post
Work Hard To Revive CPP — Otumfuo To CPP Leadership
They Told Us That NPP Dislikes Zongos But Akufo-Addo, Bawumia Have Rather Lifted Us – Zongo Chiefs
Police Comb For Armed Robbers In Ashanti Region
Dagbon Needs Development Projects, Not Political Violence — Yoo-Na
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo Wants 4more Years For What? – Mahama
17 minutes ago

Gov’t Won’t Use Taxpayers Money To Pay Customers Of ‘419 Men...
47 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line