Rawlings Buries Mother Today

ex-President Jerry John Rawlings is holding the burial service of his late mother, Victoria Agbotui, this morning, October 24, 2020.

The burial service is taking place at the forecourt of the State House, Accra.

The burial service is a non-denominational one. It started around 9:00am.

Madam Agbotui died on September 24, at the age of 101. She had celebrated her birthday on September 9, 2020.

---Daily Guide

Like, subscribe and follow our photo reports here: