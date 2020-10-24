You Have 24 Hours To Apologise Or Face Us In Court – MTN Ghana Tells Salma Mumin Over Alleged MoMo 'Stealing' Post

Listen to article

Telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana is demanding apology from Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin following her alleged defamatory post on Instagram.

The award-winning actress on Friday posted on her Instagram page where she accused MTN Ghana of stealing her GHS10,000.

She claims the money was withdrawn from her Mobile Money account contrary to assurance from MTN Ghana that such things cannot happen without the consent of the holder of the account.

“MTN keep saying nobody can withdraw your MONO account without your concern but I just found out my over 10,000 cedis from my business mono account has been taken...MTN is not safe anymore”, the post on Salma’s Instagram page read.

Meanwhile, the telecom giants in a statement has described as false and misleading claims made by the actress.

“We wish to state categorically and for the records that the claims made in the post are false and misleading to the public and the poster’s Instagram followers. As Salma Mumin is very much aware, the said amount was not in her MoMo Merchant wallet and no money has been taken from her MoMo Merchant wallet as claimed”, the statement from MTN has said.

Management of MTN Ghana has given her a 24hour ultimatum to retract and apology or face them in court.

“By this rejoinder, we demand that Salma Mumin immediately apologize to MTN Ghana within 24 hours of this publication. The apology must state categorically that MTN Ghana has taken money from her wallet was false and given same prominence as that of her initial post failing which the business will be compelled to take legal action against her”, the MTN statement adds.

Meanwhile, Salma Mumin has deleted the publication from her Instagram page subsequently.

Below is the full statement from MTN: