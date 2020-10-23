Newmont Ahafo Mines Donate Items To Institutions In Ahafo, Bono Regions

Listen to article

Newmont Ghana Gold Limited, Ahafo Mines has presented a number of COVID-19 items and other medical consumables worth GhC1,522,105.82 (US 20 million) to some institutions in Ahafo and Bono Regions to help effective fight against the disease.

The Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and other items donated to schools, health facilities and traditional councils include 40 gallons of methylated spirit, 170(500ml) rubbing alcohol, 280 boxes of sterile gloves, 170 pieces of reusable googles, 290 boxes if N95 respirators, 300 boxes of surgical face masks, 170 pairs of gumboots, 220 pieces of face shields, 50 boxes of surgical gloves, 140 boxes of disposable gloves, 80 pieces of Infrared thermometers, 30 sets of Veronica buckets and stands, 60 boxes of carbolic soap and 10 gallons of disinfectant.

In an interview with the General Manager of Newmont Ghana Gold Limited, Okyere Ntrama, he said the brain behind the donation is to ensure that the institutions in the two regions are well equipped to help curb COVID - 19 completely.

He explained that though the country's data managed by health experts show that COVID - 19 cases have dropped significantly based on the efforts put in by all, still there is the need to be on guard to help prevent any further spread.

"It's time to even intensify public education for people to understand that still the virus is with us and it will be more dangerous if it pops - up again just like how some countries are experiencing," he stated.

The General Manager hinted that by the end of the year, health institutions will receive five ventilators and also to enhance surveillance, delivery of samples to the laboratory and contact tracing, the Asutifi North Health Directorate will have a double cabin Toyota Hilux Pick-up.

"In addition, the host and fence line communities will also receive 20,000 nose masks, 55 Veronica buckets, 60 tissue roll packs and 11 boxes of carbolic soap," he said.

The Ahafo Regional Health Director, Dr Boakye Boateng on behalf of the health directorate thanked the company for supporting the people of the region with funds and PPEs to help curb the pandemic.

According to him, the availability of COVID - 19 items is one of the measures to prevent it spread so the gesture exhibited by Newmont is on point. He therefore appealed to residents to keep observing all the safety protocols issued by health experts because still the virus is it us.

"Our survey reveals that the wearing of nose masks has dropped drastically which is dangerous so we have begun sensitizing the people to help erased it completely," he said.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Asutifi North, Anthony Mensah expressed gratitude to the firm and said the decision is laudable because it operates in the region, district and communities so there is the need to show great concern in times like this.

He mentioned that Newmont Ghana Gold Limited has showed a level of maturity by assisting people in areas it operates amid of COVID -19 which must be emulated by other companies in the country.

"This donation is positioning us (Ahafo and Bono) to have effective fight against the virus so let's applaud the company," he stated.

The DCE appreciated the work been done by health workers and chiefs to help people understand the need to stay away from things likely to let them get infected. He further thanked his people for complying with the directives of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo - Addo which has yielded results as all are attesting to it.

Kontihene of Ntotroso, Okofour Appiah Amankwaa on behalf of the chiefs lauded the company for its gesture toward the people and appealed to beneficiaries not to keep the items with an excuse that the disease is no more with us.

He stated that the donor wants the virus to be completely wiped therefore all beneficiaries must make use of the provided items.

To combat COVID - 19 effectively, Newmont has established a 20 million US Dollars global fund to help communities , government and employees around the world.