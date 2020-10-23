ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: 'ofori-Atta's Performance Shockingly Abysmal; He Fooled Hypocritical I...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
23.10.2020 Social News

Church Disaster: Rescue Team Ends Search

Church Disaster: Rescue Team Ends Search
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Rescue efforts to retrieve victims following the collapse of a church building at Akyem Batabi in the Asene Manso Akroso District of the Eastern Region have ended.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) which was leading the rescue mission ended the operation on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Rescuers recovered 22 dead bodies including that of a baby girl.

Of the dead persons, 12 were female and 10 were males.

Eight survivors were saved during the earlier stages of rescue efforts.

The three-storey building which served as a structure for the Church of Prosperity collapsed around 2 pm on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

After some four days searching for survivors, NADMO halted the use of machines.

The Ghana Air Force provided the sniffer dogs during the early hours of Friday to check for possible bodies covered by the debris.

There were conflicting reports about the number of persons who were in the building before it went down.

---citinewsroom

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Coup Plotters: Court Grants Suspect's Application For Variation Of Bail
Six More Grabbed Over Alleged Assassination Attempt On Gender Minister
Canadian Kidnappers' Trial: Court To Hear Evidence From Victims' Parents Via Conference
Petroleum Tanker Drivers Call Off Strike
Church Disaster: Six Vicitms Treated, Discharged
Election 2020: Small Arms Commission Calls For Security Alertness At Guns 'Hotspots'
Ring Leader Of Mfantseman MP Muder Busted
C/R: Man Crossing Road To Meet His Brother Crushed To Death At Awutu Bereku
Don't Speak When Angry — NMC Chairman
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

They Told Us That NPP Dislikes Zongos But Akufo-Addo, Bawumi...
2 hours ago

Tanker Drivers Union Chairman Reported Missing
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line