Special Rep of UN Secretary-General Begins Pre-Electoral Visit To Ghana

Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), is undertaking a pre-electoral visit to Ghana ahead of December 7 election.

A statement issued by UNOWAS, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said during his visit, from 21 to 29 October, the Special Representative would engage and consult with relevant stakeholders to promote peaceful, transparent, credible and inclusive general elections scheduled for 7 December.

It said he would also participate in a number of events organized by the UN and partners to promote peaceful elections, celebrate the UN 75th anniversary and commemorate the 20th anniversary of the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security.

