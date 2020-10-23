Yendi: Lawyer Fatawu Jofa Constructs New Borehole For Guntingli

Lawyer Abdul-Fatawu Alhassan popularly known as Jofa has constructed a new borehole for the people of Guntingli in the Yendi Constituency in the Northern Region.

Over the period, the people of Guntingli have been under constant pressure and suffering as a result of the absence of potable drinking water for the people. The community has recently grown in size and population but has not seen a corresponding improvement in the water supply to the area, hence putting pressure on existing water supply channels.

According to residents of Guntingly, especially the women, water supply remains their biggest challenge as they spend several hours each day looking for water.

Lawyer Jofa who moved in to reside in the community late 2018 has been supportive of the community especially the women regarding their water situation. During his early days, he would pay for a number of water tankers to bring water to the women. However, he realized that this was not a sustainable means of serving the people hence his decision to commit several thousands of cedis towards putting up a new borehole for the Guntingli area.

Commenting on the intervention, Lawyer Fatawu Jofa noted that he feels obligated to supporting the community in addressing the challenges they face.

According to the young Lawyer, Pariga as he is affectionately called, as the last born of his late mother, Afa Aliya, he enjoyed the care and affection of mothers and so he cannot stand the sight of women struggling in life especially in search of basic amenities like water.

“I am part of this community and would do everything within my power to addressing the many challenges facing the area including the water challenge”, said Lawyer Fatwu Jofa.

Lawyer Fatawu’s intervention in the area of water supply in the Yendi Constituency has been remarkable. Quite recently, he restored water to a number of communities including Paanduli, Chekohaya, Nakpachei, Adiboo, Pualiya among others.

Lawyer Jofa is also currently in talks with about 16 additional communities in the Yendi Constituency towards addressing their water problem.

In connection with his vision for Yendi Constituency, Lawyer Fatawu Jofa hinted of plans to construct mechanized and hand pump boreholes for selected communities in the Constituency. He also promises to work towards eradicating the water problem in Yendi.

The women in Guntingli have expressed their appreciation to Lawyer Jofa for the swiftness with which he responded to their distress call for a borehole. They have pledged to give him their support for more development projects in the area.

The cost of the new borehole provided for the in Guntingly community was GHC10,000.00.