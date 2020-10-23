Completely Withdraw Public Universities Bill – Africa Education Watch

Listen to article

Africa Education Watch is demanding the complete scrapping of the Public Universities Bill.

This is after the Bill was put on hold by legislators.

According to the Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Peter Nortsu Kotoe, the Education Committee of Parliament had recommended that there was a need for further deliberations to be held before the Bill is considered.

But Africa Education Watch insists that the completer withdrawal of the Bill is the only desired outcome.

“We once again reiterate our position, which is widely held by Civil Society and academia that, should there even be a genuine intention by the government to promote accountability and transparency in Public Tertiary Institutions, the fact that the Bill has a tendency to dilute the independence of Public Universities and stifle academic freedom makes it a non-starter, as it may create even greater problems than the one it professes to solve,” it said in a statement.

A lot of the contentions with the Bill have been its threat to academic freedom as the government looks to increase government representation on public boards to promote accountability, among others.

“Accountability can be exacted within the context of already existing laws and policies that

lack implementation due to poor oversight. We once again, call on the Ministry of Education to immediately withdraw the Bill.”

