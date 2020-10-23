Church Disaster: Death Toll Rises To 22

The latest reports from the collapsed church building at Akyem Batabi in the Eastern Region has confirmed that the death toll has increased to 22 today Friday, October 23, ModernGhana can confirm.

The number is made up of ten males and 12 females.

A two-year-old girl was retrieved death.

Currently, eight victims who sustained varied degree of injuries are receiving medical treatment.

The disaster occurred when a three-storey building which served as a structure for the Church of Prosperity collapsed around 2 pm on Tuesday, October 20.

More resources have been mobilised by state agencies to ensure a 24-hour rescue operation at the site.

With a team of over 200 rescue workers, personnel from the 48 Engineers Regiment, NADMO, Fire Service, Ambulance Service the Ghana Police Service have been at the centre of rescue operations at the site.

Personnel from the Ghana Air Force have joined the rescue team with sniffer dogs to help find survivors.

Earlier reports suggested that over 60 persons were in the building before the collapse but it’s unclear the number of victims trapped as some survivors have given conflicting figures.

Like, subscribe and follow our photo reports here: