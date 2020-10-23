Government, Jospong Group Partner To Develop Oti Region

The President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo has revealed that his government has partnered with private-owned company Jospong Group to develop and transform the Oti Region with infrastructural projects.

The region which was created two years ago is yet to see any major infrastructural development.

The president, Nana Akuffo Addo, disclosed this at the official round-up of his 2-day tour to the region on Thursday, 22nd October, 2020 at Dambai.

The president in his speech disclosed that his government has outlined major infrastructural projects for the region.

"After the creation of this region among others, the most significant next thing was to have a rapid and quick developmental project in the region. I also agreed to put in measures and proposals for the betterment of the Oti Region.

"Today we are here to officially cuts the sod for the construction of three major important projects," the president said.

He, however, acknowledged the projects carried out by the Jospong Group led by Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyapong in developing the country.

"The major works in the country are being carried out by the Jospong Group in order to curb the spread of sickness anywhere in the country.

"Jospong Group is constructing the E-waste plant facility with the support from the government," he said.

"The government will support any private or individual entity who wants to help develop the nation," the president added.

Nana Akuffo Addo again stated that the construction of the E-Waste plant will also provide job opportunities for the youth in the region.

The CEO of the Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyapong, expressed his profound to the president for the initiative.

"First and foremost, I want to thank the president for this initiative. And we will work hard to the satisfaction of the people," he said.

The CEO also stated that the E-Waste plant will be completed as soon as possible.

"The president has ordered us to complete the facility in the nearest possible time, but I want to assure you that, we have aligned things in the right place and the construction of the facility will be completed and commissioned in four months' time," he revealed.

Aside from that, the regional office will also be constructed in Dambai.