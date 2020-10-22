End ‘SARS’ Now

African Leaders’ covid

Its winds on a second wave

Blowing with a cold inertia

Cctv cameras and lights are offed

Buhari seated in the shadows

Watching Nigeria getting eroded

Law enforcers have lost their heads

Paved a way for open fire to follow

Stammered gunshots have eventually spoken

Protesters aren’t bent to burn the ‘will’

Inevitably flushing out the inane SARS

Of prejudice and unlawful incrimination

But who cursed ‘some’ of our Leaders?

With the cataclysmic hardship on citizens

They still had the guts to bethink of unrest!

All Rights Reserved @2020

#EndSarsNow

#StandWithNigeria

#AfricanUnite