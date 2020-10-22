End ‘SARS’ Now By Abdul Rahman Odoi LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO African Leaders’ covidIts winds on a second waveBlowing with a cold inertia Cctv cameras and lights are offedBuhari seated in the shadows Watching Nigeria getting eroded Law enforcers have lost their headsPaved a way for open fire to followStammered gunshots have eventually spoken Protesters aren’t bent to burn the ‘will’Inevitably flushing out the inane SARS Of prejudice and unlawful incrimination But who cursed ‘some’ of our Leaders?With the cataclysmic hardship on citizensThey still had the guts to bethink of unrest! All Rights Reserved @2020#EndSarsNow#StandWithNigeria#AfricanUnite
