22.10.2020 Poem

End ‘SARS’ Now

By Abdul Rahman Odoi
End ‘SARS’ Now
African Leaders’ covid

Its winds on a second wave

Blowing with a cold inertia 

 

Cctv cameras and lights are offed

Buhari seated in the shadows 

Watching Nigeria getting eroded 

 

Law enforcers have lost their heads

Paved a way for open fire to follow

Stammered gunshots have eventually spoken

 

Protesters aren’t bent to burn the ‘will’

Inevitably flushing out the inane SARS 

Of prejudice and unlawful incrimination 

 

But who cursed ‘some’ of our Leaders?

With the cataclysmic hardship on citizens

They still had the guts to bethink of unrest!

 

All Rights Reserved @2020

#EndSarsNow

#StandWithNigeria

#AfricanUnite
Poem
