Church Disaster: Suspend DCE, Interdict Building Inspectors – Kwabena Donkor

Member of Parliament for Pru East Dr Kwabena Donkor has called for the suspension of the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Akyem Batabi over the collapse of a three-storey church building in the area.

He is also calling for the interdiction of the heads of the works department as well as the district building inspectors.

His call comes after announcements that the death toll of the accident had risen to 16.

A total of 23 victims had been retrieved as of Wednesday evening with more victims expected to be extricated as the rescue operation enters the third day.

The former power minister said on the Morning Starr with Francis Abban Thursday “every district assembly is supposed to have building inspectors. We’re there building inspectors? If they were and if they still are, what have they done about this building standing for so long in its uncompleted state?”

According to him, “the District Chief Executive ought to be suspended right now. The head of the works department, if they have building inspectors they all have to be interdicted right now. And then, of course, criminal investigations commence.”

“But those representing the state, their failure to act has led to the death of 14 people. They have the necessary legislative backing to act. Why have they not acted,” he quizzed.

Dr Donkor added “whether he is a DCE or MCE, he should be interdicted now. The head of the works department, building inspectorate there should be interdicted now as a start.”

“Because Ghanaian officials now must begin to take responsibility. They are not paid to just hold titles, they are paid to act, paid by the taxpayer,” he ended.

