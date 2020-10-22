ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Just In: Supreme Court Stops Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong’s ...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
22.10.2020 Headlines

Church Disaster: Akufo-Addo Commiserates With Victims' Families

Church Disaster: Akufo-Addo Commiserates With Victims' Families
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

President Akufo-Addo has commiserated with the families of the victims who perished when a 3-story building collapsed on them at Akyem Batabi in the Asene Manso Akroso District of the Eastern Region.

The Church of Prosperity building came down on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, when some members of the church were resting in the building after a prayer session.

President Akufo-Addo via a tweet also wished the injured persons speedy recovery.

“On behalf of Government and the people of Ghana, I send my deepest condolences to the families of the 15 persons who lost their lives tragically in the church building that collapsed at Akim Batabi near Oda. I wish the 8 injured persons a speedy recovery.”

Akufo-Addo’s tweet

1022202020610-8dt2wkivvq-c0d75fe3-808b-4746-a5b1-268b8bf9cea1

Like, subscribe and follow our photo reports here:

poster-14 poster-31-1
poster-29-1 poster-13-1
View Album

Headlines
Powered By Modern Ghana
Bono East: Bawumia Enstooled Afotupahene At Jema
More Illegal Guns In Ashanti Region; Followed By Eastern, Central Regions – Small Arms Commission Report
Prof. Yankah Warns Public Universities Against Increasing Fees
#EndSARS: Rawlings Urge Nigerians To Use Non-Violent Engagement
AUDIO: Let The False Accuser Bloat, Struck Him/er Dead — NDC Supporters Perform Ritual To Curse Those Accusing PC Of Plot To Kill Gender Minister
Hypocritical Clergy, CSOs Speak Louder When Mahama Is In Office – Donkor
Yagbonwura Confirmed President Of Savannah Regional House Of Chiefs
Pokuase Interchange Workers Strike To Demand Better Pay
You’ve Fulfilled Most Of Your Manifesto Promises; Objective Ghanaians Can See Them — Chief Of Kajaji
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Bono East: Bawumia Enstooled Afotupahene At Jema
18 minutes ago

More Illegal Guns In Ashanti Region; Followed By Eastern, Ce...
33 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line