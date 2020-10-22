Church Disaster: Akufo-Addo Commiserates With Victims' Families

President Akufo-Addo has commiserated with the families of the victims who perished when a 3-story building collapsed on them at Akyem Batabi in the Asene Manso Akroso District of the Eastern Region.

The Church of Prosperity building came down on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, when some members of the church were resting in the building after a prayer session.

President Akufo-Addo via a tweet also wished the injured persons speedy recovery.

“On behalf of Government and the people of Ghana, I send my deepest condolences to the families of the 15 persons who lost their lives tragically in the church building that collapsed at Akim Batabi near Oda. I wish the 8 injured persons a speedy recovery.”

