22.10.2020 Social News

Accra: One Killed As 4 Cars, 2 Motorbikes Collide At Anyaa

One person has died after four cars and two motorbikes collided in an accident on the Awoshie-Anyaa road in Accra.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning, 22 October, a few meters away from the Odorgonno Senior High School.

An eyewitness, Vida Annobil, told Abdul Karim Ibrahim on Class91.3FM’s Executive Breakfast Show (EBS) that: “We were coming from the Anyaa School Junction when we saw this bus, a big car this early morning.

"It lost its way from Anyaa School Junction. So, it was going on and off and there were these private cars, too. The traffic light was red, so, the cars were at a standstill. The big black car fell on a small saloon car and a motor bicycle”.

She also disclosed that the motorcyclist died on the spot but said "we were able to remove those in the black car. They are safe."

She also indicated that the reckless truck driver absconded.

"We can’t find the truck driver. He ran away", she added.

According to Vida Annobil, onlookers played a huge role in rescuing passengers from the wrecked vehicles because the Police and Ambulance Service did not get to the scene on time.

---classfm

