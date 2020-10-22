ModernGhanalogo

22.10.2020 Book Release

J. P. Adjimani Launches Autobiography And Mental Health Project

On Saturday, 17th October 2020, a former Senior Lecturer of the Biochemistry Department of the University of Ghana launched his autobiography, THE FEAR OF FAILURE, which details his life from childhood to adulthood.

The event happened on Zoom with friends and loved ones joining in from all across the globe.

As part of the book launch, J. P. Adjimani unveiled his plan to use the proceeds of the book to support feeding mentally challenged persons in some parts of Accra-Ghana. This self-funded mental health project, he explained, was going to provide these mentally ill patients on the street with lunch every day of the year.

The biochemist admitted that it had always been his dream to cater for the needs of such people because he always wondered how they fed themselves in the state they found themselves in. He has always had a passion to help others, especially those on the streets.

All persons who want to support the cause are to contact Scribe Communications on 0546098082 or 0269654873.

---Scribe News

