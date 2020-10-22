ModernGhanalogo

22.10.2020 Regional News

GJA CRC To Hold National Symposium Today

The Constitution Review Committee (CRC) of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) will hold a national symposium on Thursday, October 22, 2020 to solicit views and proposals from members towards the review of the GJA constitution.

The symposium will be held at the Ghana International Press Centre (GIPC) in Accra at 3pm prompt under strict COVID-19 safety protocols. Members in the regions may join the symposium and make their contributions via the Zoom Link:

The Constitution Review Committee is soliciting inputs/proposals for a new robust and enduring GJA constitution.

The CRC, was set up by the GJA National Executive and inaugurated on February 4, 2020.

Samson Lardy ANYENINI

(GJA/CRC Chairman)

