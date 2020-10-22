27 Alleged Volta Secessionists Face Treason Charges

Nene Kwaku Agblorm II, a traditional ruler and 26 others alleged secessionists, have been charged with treason felony.

The accused are said to have on September 25, this year in the Volta Region, prepared to carry out an unlawful means and enterprise to usurp the executive powers of the Republic.

In an amended charge sheet, they are also facing charges of conspiracy, participating in campaign of a prohibited organisations namely Western Togoland, conspiracy to causing unlawful damage, causing unlawful damage, stealing, rioting with weapons.

The Court did not read out the charges and facts to the accused persons.

This brought about several arguments by seven lawyers who represented some of the accused person as to why the Police were in court and on what charges.

According to the various lawyers, their clients had not been fed well whiles in custody and some of the accused persons had serious health issues as they had been denied the right to take their medication.

According to the lawyers, their clients were mostly bread winners of their families.

The lawyers prayed the Court to admit their clients to bail so that they could seek health care, adding that they would not hamper investigations.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare informed the Court that it lacked the jurisdiction to grant bail to the accused persons following the new charges.

ASP Asare said the Police had complied with the orders of the Court including giving the accused access to their lawyers and relations.

According to prosecution, the Police had also been taking some of the accused persons who sustained gunshot wounds to the hospital.

The Court presided over by Mrs. Rosemary Baah Torsu, in her ruling, declined bail, saying it also lacked the jurisdiction to grant bail.

The court adjourned the matter to November 9.

In a related development, 51 alleged secessionists were discharged by the court. However, soon after their discharge, they were re-arrested and charged with treason felony among others.

The 51, who were remanded into custody, will reappear on November 4.

---GNA