Eleos Partners Charity Foundation Donates To Two Hospitals In Eastern Region

Eleos Partners Charity Foundation has donated covid -19 relief items to two hospitals in the Eastern Region as part of its effort to kick out covid-19.

The items which worth over Ghc5000 Ghana cedis was donated to Tetteh Quarshie Memorial hospitals children’s ward and Abirew Clinic all in the Akuapem district of the Eastern Region.

Presenting the items, the Country Director of Eleos Partners Charity Foundation, Mr Nana Acheampong Apenteng said there is the need to support the hospitals so as to alleviate the menace of covid-19 completely from the district and for that matter the country.

“We also believe that the health of the Frontline workers needs to be safeguarded under this condition and I hope this donation will go a long way to benefit the hospital,” Mr Apenteng noted.

The Financial Secretary of Eleos Partners Charity Foundation, Mr. Richmond Larbi Apenteng, stated that the sickness is real and the general public must also be educated on some of the ways to reduce the spread of the virus.

He admonishes hospitals to help educate the people in the community to fight covid-19 collectively.

Receiving the items, the Head of Nursing Services of Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital expressed gratitude to Eleos Partners Charity Foundation for the kind gesture.

According to the hospital, the items would go a long way to solve some of the problems they encounter in the fight against covid-19.

"We all believe that covid-19 is real and that we urge all to strictly adhere to the safety protocols that is to wear their nose masks, wash hands regularly as well as observing social distance and this donation will help protect our health workers and these children are very much grateful to your kind gesture ”

Receiving the items at Abirew clinic, Dr Catherine Otum indicated that the general public should also help the clinic from time to time with personal protective equipment and other items to completely fight covid-19.

The items donated include medical items such as thermometer gun, gloves, tissues as well as infection consumables like liquid soaps hand sanitizer, PPE as well as veronica buckets.

"We are grateful for these covid-19 items. In fact, the clinic needed these items to kick out this virus which is confronting the world."

According to Dr Catherine Otum, there are leakages causing rainwater to enter the facility.

She added that support is needed to revive the nonfunctioning laboratory to provide critical medical services.

The Coordinator for the Foundation Ms Benedicta Boatemaa Agyarko thank the board of directors of Eleos Partners Charity Foundation in the US for making this a reality for the people of Ghana. "I will like to say a very big thank you to Wahiba, Sharon, Dina, Ihsane, Hagar, Ghita, Patrick and Mike for making this possible".