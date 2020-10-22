Quotation Master Reveals Another Secret Of Prosperity Parents Can Get From Children

Listen to article

Popular African Traditional Spiritualist, Kwaku Peprah who is also known as Lucifer or Quotation Master has revealed another secret about how the prayers from children can be a blessing and aid parents to become prosperous.

"Let your children pray for you, first thing every morning when they wake up and observe what happens in your life after six months," he intimated.

According to Kwaku Peprah, parents must ask their children for prayers to bless them and vice versa. "Because children are holy and pure, when they bless parents through prayers, It's very efficacious than parents blessings their children".

Quotation Master was speaking to Pastor Nyansa Boakwa host of Happy FM's programme "Nsem Pii yesterday 20th October, 2020.

He further explained that adults have lost their purity with God because of their evil deeds. "Because of this, your prayer isn't as effective as that of your children who are very holy and pure. Let them pray for you."

Quotation Master urge parents to be mindful of things they say against their children. "There is power in words and what we say as parents inadvertently affect the child either as a curse or blessing".

He stressed that even when children appear very troublesome, parents must say positive things about them since words have an impact on their life. "Such children are sometimes the ones who bring a lot of blessings to parents but because we don't know, we say all manner of things against them."

He cautions parents to be careful about how they treat their children." You will never know who has the key to your success."