The Solution To Global Hunger & Poverty: Plant More Trees

Listen to article

SILVER SPRING, MD, October 21, 2020 -- In a report published today, nonprofit Trees for the Future (TREES) shows the positive impact of tree planting on food and income security. TREES has planted more than 191 million trees since its founding in 1989 and, as a result, is ending extreme poverty and hunger for tens of thousands of people in the developing world.

TREES teaches farmers to use agroforestry and climate-smart practices to revitalize their land and livelihoods. Farmers learn to establish what is called a Forest Garden, a strategically designed system of food and trees that can sustainably support each family.

“191 million trees is impressive, but we want people to walk away from this new report with more than that,” says TREES Executive Director John Leary. “When we integrate trees into our food system, the results are world changing.”

Since tracking unique data points in sub-Saharan Africa in 2014, TREES has helped more than 151,000 people. Friday’s report shows improvements of farming families in Uganda between 2017 and 2020.

Food Security - At the end of the three-year period, 100% of participants reported being food secure.

Food Scarcity - In 2017, 75% of participants reported that they were worried about where their family’s next meal would come from. In 2020, 0% were unsure of where their next meal would come from.

Increased Nutrition - Farming families showed a 574% Increase in access to nutrients from 2017 to 2020.

Increased Income - In the beginning of the program, farmers have an average of two crops that they’re able to sell. By year three, farmers have an average of 12 crops to sell throughout the year.

“This impact is all made possible by our dedicated community of supporters. We’re excited to continue planting trees and changing lives and we thank our donors for making it a reality,” Leary says.

Find the full report here with additional data from projects in Kenya, Tanzania, and Senegal.

https://trees.org/2020impactreport/

Nonprofit Trees for the Future is ending poverty and improving the environment by teaching farmers how to grow food more sustainably. The US-based organization has offices and local staff in Senegal, Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.