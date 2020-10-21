Population And Housing Census Set For April, May 2021

Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) will conduct the 2021 population and Housing Census between April and May 2021. This was released by the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo on the occasion of the launch of the Ghana Census of Agriculture Report by the Ghana statistical service.

In his address during the launch, the President indicated the government’s commitment and readiness to support the conduct of the 2020 round of Population and Housing Census despite the challenge posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Couple with the advanced preparation for the census, the President assured the Ghana Statistical Service, the organisation legally mandated to conduct the census that, financial resources have been ring-fenced and that data collection has been scheduled to commence from April to May 2021.

The Ghana Statistical Service intends to recruit and train field officers in their respective districts. In view of the numbers involved for the training of field officers, it has become necessary for GSS to use Ghana Education Service classrooms for the training of the field officers. Giving that the classrooms will only be available during this period (April—May), when schools will be on the recession as the conduct of the census is contingent on the availability of classroom for training field staff

The Management of GSS wishes to assure all stakeholders and the public that the service is committed to conducting the Census in April—May 2021. In connection with this, recruitment is ongoing for the National and Regional trainers as well as field officers.

“You count, get counted!”

SGD

Prof Samuel K. Annim

Government Statistician