ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Just In: Supreme Court Stops Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong’s ...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.10.2020 Headlines

My Son Is Beneficiary Of Free SHS — Kwapong Chief Lauds Akufo-Addo

My Son Is Beneficiary Of Free SHS — Kwapong Chief Lauds Akufo-Addo
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Nana Obuobi Forkuo I, the Chief of Kwapong in the Asunafo South District of the Ahafo Region has lauded President Akufo-Addo's vision and efforts towards national reconstruction.

He admitted that though traditional authorities were barred from engaging in active partisan politics, as the embodiment of the people, chiefs and queens also had the responsibility to support any development-oriented government.

Nana Forkuo I gave the commendation when the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia addressed a durbar of chiefs and people of Kwapong as part of his day's visit to parts of the Ahafo Region.

The chief noted that the government had strengthened the National Health Insurance Scheme, while the Free Senior High School (FSHS) Programme was achieving significant and desirable results.

"My son is a beneficiary of the FSHS and I will commend the government in that regard", Nana Forkuo I indicated.

He called on the electorate to vote wisely when they go to the polls on December saying Kwapong had remained a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) since 1992, but the township continued to lag behind in development.

He appealed to the government to construct the Kwapong town roads and provide the community with a Police Post to improve on security.

The Chief said erosion had virtually taken over the township because of poor drainage systems and also appealed to the government to improve physical infrastructure at the Kwapong Nursing Training College.

While praying for a peaceful elections, Nana Forkuo I advised the leadership and followers of political parties to conduct their campaigns devoid of insults and personality attacks.

Dr Bawumia gave the assurance government would shape the Kwapong town roads and provide a Police Post in the area as soon as possible.

—GNA

Headlines
Powered By Modern Ghana
2020 Balloting: NPP Picks Number 1, NDC 2 Positions
Akufo-Addo Commissions Naval Training Command In Volta Region
E/R: Church Members Trapped Under Collapse Building At Akyem Batabi
300 Membrs Of Pro-NPP Zongo Group Switch To NDC In Wa
EC’s Heinous Procurement Sins Bigger Than Disqualified Aspirants Minor Errors – Franklin Cudjoe
GJA Announces Re-submission Of Names Of Journalists For Early/Special Voting
Akufo-Addo Inaugurates Seven-Member RTI Commission Board
NDC PC For Agona West Charged With Abetment To Commit Murder
Election 2020: Odike, Marricke Gane, Three Others Disqualified
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

My Son Is Beneficiary Of Free SHS — Kwapong Chief Lauds Akuf...
2 hours ago

Mahama’s Okada Promise Populist, Dangerous – NPP Communicato...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line